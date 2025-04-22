Admiral Group To Sell Its U.S. Motor Insurance Business

(RTTNews) - Admiral Group plc has entered into an agreement to sell its U.S. motor insurance business, including Elephant Insurance Company and Elephant Insurance Services, to J.C. Flowers & Co. for an undisclosed cash consideration. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, Elephant Insurance offers U.S. customers simple and affordable car insurance.

Costantino Moretti, Head of International Insurance, Admiral Group said: "This transaction will enable us to focus on the opportunities we see for delivering long-term sustainable growth in our businesses in the UK and Mainland Europe."

