Admiral Group Plc. (AMIGY) Declares $0.65 Dividend

Admiral Group Plc. said on April 14, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.65 per share ($1.30 annualized). Previously, the company paid $1.18 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 4, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on June 20, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.63%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Admiral Group Plc.. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMIGY is 0.31%, an increase of 4.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.35% to 272K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.88% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Admiral Group Plc. is $27.45. The forecasts range from a low of $21.43 to a high of $35.84. The average price target represents an increase of 18.88% from its latest reported closing price of $23.09.

The projected annual revenue for Admiral Group Plc. is $727MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 4K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 120.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMIGY by 57.92% over the last quarter.

MNCCX - Pro-Blend(R) Conservative Term Series Class L holds 26K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 11.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMIGY by 6.13% over the last quarter.

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 72K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing a decrease of 19.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMIGY by 7.40% over the last quarter.

MNMCX - Pro-Blend(R) Moderate Term Series Class L holds 58K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MNECX - Pro-Blend(R) Extended Term Series Class L holds 112K shares. No change in the last quarter.

