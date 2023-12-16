News & Insights

Admiral Group - ADR (AMIGY) Price Target Increased by 6.61% to 31.12

December 16, 2023 — 04:46 pm EST

Written by George Maybach for Fintel

The average one-year price target for Admiral Group - ADR (OTC:AMIGY) has been revised to 31.12 / share. This is an increase of 6.61% from the prior estimate of 29.19 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 23.85 to a high of 40.79 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.48% from the latest reported closing price of 34.38 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Admiral Group - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMIGY is 0.51%, an increase of 1.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.98% to 265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AMIGY / Admiral Group - ADR Shares Held by Institutions

MNECX - Pro-Blend(R) Extended Term Series Class L holds 112K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 72K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MNMCX - Pro-Blend(R) Moderate Term Series Class L holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 23.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMIGY by 15.11% over the last quarter.

MNCCX - Pro-Blend(R) Conservative Term Series Class L holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

