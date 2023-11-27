Admiral Group - ADR (AMIGY) Price Target Increased by 6.57% to 29.19

The average one-year price target for Admiral Group - ADR (OTC:AMIGY) has been revised to 29.19 / share. This is an increase of 6.57% from the prior estimate of 27.39 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 22.19 to a high of 38.76 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.70% from the latest reported closing price of 33.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Admiral Group - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMIGY is 0.48%, a decrease of 3.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.98% to 265K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MNECX - Pro-Blend(R) Extended Term Series Class L holds 112K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MNHCX - Pro-Blend(R) Maximum Term Series Class L holds 72K shares. No change in the last quarter.

MNMCX - Pro-Blend(R) Moderate Term Series Class L holds 47K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing a decrease of 23.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMIGY by 15.11% over the last quarter.

MNCCX - Pro-Blend(R) Conservative Term Series Class L holds 26K shares. No change in the last quarter.

JINTX - Johnson International Fund holds 8K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.