Admiral Confirms New Audit Committee Chair

May 29, 2024 — 06:48 am EDT

Admiral (GB:ADM) has released an update.

Admiral Group Plc has officially confirmed Fiona Muldoon as the Chair of the Audit Committee following regulatory approval, effective from April 25, 2024. The announcement complies with the Listing Rule and emphasizes the independent status of the company’s Non-Executive Directors on the Remuneration Committee.

