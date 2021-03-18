US Markets

Administrators of Greensill say creditors made over A$1.75 bln in claims

Paulina Duran Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

Administrators of Greensill Capital Pty, the parent company of the collapsed British supply chain financier Greensill Group, said on Friday that 34 creditors had submitted over A$1.75 billion ($1.35 billion) in creditor claims to the company.

Grant Thornton, who were appointed administrators of the company earlier this month, said in an emailed statement a creditors committee had been appointed at the first virtual creditors meeting.

The members of the committee included representatives of Softbank 9434.T, Credit Suisse CSAG.UL, an unnamed creditor, and a representative of employees.

($1 = 1.2932 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((paulina.duran@thomsonreuters.com; +61 2 9171 7406; Reuters Messaging: paulina.duran.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

