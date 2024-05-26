News & Insights

Admetus Capital Takes Substantial Stake in Vista Group

May 26, 2024 — 05:47 pm EDT

Vista Group International Ltd (AU:VGL) has released an update.

Admetus Capital Limited has become a substantial holder in Vista Group International Ltd, acquiring 18.456% of the company’s shares with a total investment of NZ$92.1 million. The shares were purchased at NZ$2.10 each, with some directly from current holders and others via Jarden Securities Limited, with various settlement dates. Admetus has also agreed to an escalation payment arrangement with the sellers if a takeover offer or scheme arrangement occurs within 12 months at a price higher than the acquisition.

