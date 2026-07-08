Is ADMA Stock's 13.5% Monthly Gain a Sign of Recovery?

ADMA Biologics, Inc.’s ADMA shares have gained 13.5% in a month compared with the industry’s growth of 8.2%.

The recovery will relieve anxious investors as the stock had taken a massive beating since March-end.

ADMA Biologics markets plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases.

The company’s top line currently comprises sales of three FDA-approved products — Bivigam (an Intravenous Immune Globulin [“IVIG”] product to treat primary humoral immunodeficiency), Asceniv (to treat primary immunodeficiency disease or PIDD) and Nabi-HB (to treat and provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus).

Increased competition, elevated channel inventories and aggressive pricing activity in standard immunoglobulin (IG) products created temporary pressure on top-line performance, particularly for Bivigam, in the first quarter.

Given rapidly evolving competitive dynamics in the plasma products and IG market, ADMA lowered its full-year expectations and withdrew previously issued long-term guidance. The company now expects 2026 revenues to be in the range of $530 million to $560 million (previous guidance: exceeding $635 million).

Even though demand for lead product, Asceniv, remains strong, investor sentiment toward the stock weakened after the company lowered its annual guidance, raising concerns about its ability to navigate ongoing challenges in the IG market amid intensifying competition and shifting market dynamics.

The recent recovery indicates improving investor sentiment. In late June, the stock was added to the Russell 2000 Defensive Index and the Russell 2000 Growth-Defensive Index.

Competition in the Plasma Therapy Market

ADMA Biologics competes with Grifols GRFS and Takeda TAK for plasma-derived products.

GRFS is a leading producer of plasma derivatives globally, ranking among the three largest producers in the industry in terms of total sales, alongside Takeda and CSL Group. Grifols’ primary plasma products include IG, Factor VIII, Alpha 1 (A1PI), and albumin. The company also manufactures intramuscular (hyperimmune) IGs, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin component.

Grifols has a strong presence across key segments of the plasma derivatives industry, including A1PI, IG, and albumin, supported by its leading position in plasma collection centers and robust fractionation capacity.

Takeda’s broad immunoglobulin portfolio includes Hyqvia, Cuvitru, Gammagard Liquid and Gammagard Liquid ECR. The company is developing next-generation IG products with 20% facilitated SCIG (TAK-881). TAK is also pursuing other early-stage opportunities (e.g., hypersialylated Immunoglobulin [hsIgG]) that would diversify its portfolio further.

ADMA’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

ADMA’s shares have plunged 49.5% year to date against the industry’s growth of 6%.



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From a valuation perspective, ADMA’s shares currently trade at 3.64X forward sales, lower than its mean of 3.72X but higher than the industry’s 1.90X.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA’s 2026 earnings per share has moved south to 82 cents from 84 cents in the past 60 days, while that for 2027 EPS has declined to 94 cents from $1.05 in the same time frame.



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ADMA currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.









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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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