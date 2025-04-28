$ADMA stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ADMA stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $131,854,221 of trading volume.

$ADMA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ADMA:

$ADMA insiders have traded $ADMA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM S GROSSMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,967 shares for an estimated $1,881,183 .

. BRAD L. TADE (CFO and Treasurer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $317,250

$ADMA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $ADMA stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

