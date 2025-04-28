$ADMA stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ADMA stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $131,854,221 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ADMA:
$ADMA Insider Trading Activity
$ADMA insiders have traded $ADMA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM S GROSSMAN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 90,967 shares for an estimated $1,881,183.
- BRAD L. TADE (CFO and Treasurer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $317,250
$ADMA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 188 institutional investors add shares of $ADMA stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 3,065,281 shares (-35.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $52,569,569
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. removed 2,197,520 shares (-41.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,687,468
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ removed 2,059,760 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,324,884
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. removed 2,026,246 shares (-45.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,750,118
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,025,560 shares (-30.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,738,354
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,865,754 shares (+14.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,997,681
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 1,504,276 shares (-33.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,798,333
