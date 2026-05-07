ADMA Q1 EPS Jumps 73% Y/Y, Revenues Slip, 2026 View Down

ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of 19 cents per share, up 73% from 11 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues were $114.5 million, down 0.3% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

ADMA Biologics markets plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases.

The company’s top line currently comprises sales of three FDA-approved products — Bivigam (an Intravenous Immune Globulin [“IVIG”] product to treat primary humoral immunodeficiency), Asceniv (to treat primary immunodeficiency disease or PIDD) and Nabi-HB (to treat and provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus).

Management noted that increased competition, elevated channel inventories and aggressive pricing activity in standard immunoglobulin (IG) products created temporary pressure on top-line performance, particularly for Bivigam. The company stressed that Asceniv remained resilient, delivering 28% year-over-year revenue growth, driven by record utilization, expanding prescriber adoption, strong patient adherence and continued new patient starts.

ADMA’s Product Portfolio Shows a Clear Mix Shift

Within ADMA’s revenue composition, Asceniv continued to play the central role in supporting results while other product lines moved in the opposite direction. Bivigam revenues declined 54% year over year, which management attributed largely to the same distribution and inventory dynamics affecting the standard IG market.

Revenues from intermediates and other products also fell year over year.

ADMA’s Q1 Product Mix Drives Margin Expansion

The first-quarter results reflected a sharp mix shift toward higher-margin Asceniv even as the broader IG market in the United States experienced near-term dislocation tied to distributor ordering patterns and aggressive standard IG pricing.

Gross margin expanded to 71% from 53% a year ago, reflecting the continuing impact of its yield-enhanced manufacturing process and a richer product mix skewed toward Asceniv.

ADMA Biologics Ramps Up Investment While Maintaining Cost Discipline

Operating expenses reflected both investment and ongoing scaling needs. Research and development expense increased to $2.6 million from $0.8 million in the prior-year quarter, primarily tied to investments in the SG-001 development program.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose to $26.7 million from $24.1 million, caused by higher employee-related costs and additional headcount to support the business.

ADMA recorded a $8.0 million gain on the sale of plasma centers during the quarter, which helped support operating income.

ADMA Biologics Weathers Volatility in the Standard IG Market

Management pointed to heightened competitive dynamics across U.S. plasma-derived therapies and immunoglobulin as a key backdrop during the quarter. ADMA said that variability in distributor ordering and inventory behavior created near-term top-line pressure, with the standard IG market facing aggressive discounting and elevated inventories across the distribution channel.

Even so, the company emphasized that underlying Asceniv demand remained strong, citing record utilization growth, record new patient starts, expanding prescriber breadth and steady patient adherence. ADMA also noted that April demand supported a second-quarter run rate consistent with first-quarter direct sales, giving early signs of normalization in ordering patterns.

ADMA's Cash Generation and Capital Actions Stand Out

ADMA highlighted strong cash generation during the quarter, with $58 million in cash from operations.

Cash and cash equivalents increased to $138.2 million as of March 31, 2026, from $87.6 million as of year-end 2025. ADMA also continued share repurchases through its accelerated share repurchase program and a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan, converting approximately 3.7% of outstanding shares into treasury stock through March 31, 2026.

ADMA Updates 2026 Outlook, Withdraws Long-Term Goals

Given rapidly evolving competitive dynamics in the plasma products and immunoglobulin market, ADMA updated its full-year expectations and withdrew previously issued long-term guidance. The company now expects 2026 total revenues of $530 million to $560 million (previous guidance: exceeding $635 million).

ADMA now expects 2026 adjusted net income of $170-$200 million (previous guidance: more than $255 million).

Management said the outlook assumes sustained pressure on standard IG pricing through the remainder of the year while maintaining confidence in Asceniv’s growth trajectory and relative insulation from broader standard IG volatility.

ADMA Advances SG-001

ADMA continued progressing SG-001, its hyperimmune globulin program targeting S. pneumoniae. The company said upcoming data are expected to be presented through oral and poster presentations, supporting its development strategy.

Management reiterated a capital-efficient approach to development and believes the program could represent a meaningful long-term opportunity, citing an estimated $300 million to $500 million annual market opportunity if approved.

Our Take on ADMA’s Performance

ADMA’s performance in the first quarter was disappointing as the company grappled with challenges in the IG market.

The company also lowered its annual guidance.

The stock crashed 21.63% in after trading hours in response to the quarterly results.

Year to date, shares of ADMA have plunged 55.4% compared with the industry’s decline of 1.6%.



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Nonetheless, demand for Asceniv remains strong. Management believes Asceniv remains in the early stages of penetrating a large total addressable market and represents a key long-term growth driver for ADMA (supported by a differentiated, patented supply and manufacturing platform).

ADMA’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

ADMA currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Agenus AGEN, Liquidia Corporation LQDA and Amarin AMRN, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Agenus’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from 54 cents to $1.30, while loss per share estimates for 2027 have narrowed from $1.91 to $1.52 during the same time. AGEN shares have soared 23.9% year to date.

Agenus’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining two, with the average surprise being 31.42%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have decreased to $1.75 from $2.14, while that for 2027 EPS has deteriorated to $2.91 from $3.79.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, with the average surprise being 39.38%.

Over the past 60 days, 2026 loss per share estimates for Amarin have narrowed from $7.01 to $6.36, while the same for 2027 loss has narrowed from $5.50 to $4.64 during the same time frame. AMRN stock has risen 6.8% year to date.

Amarin's earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 50.02%.









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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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