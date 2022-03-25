Markets
ADMA

ADMA Biologics Says Its ASCENIV And BIVIGAM Get FDA Approval For Extended Shelf Life

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) on Friday announced FDA approval for extended shelf life for its ASCENIV and BIVIGAM to 36 months from 24 months.

The expiration date extension applies to existing lots, as well as future production in all vial sizes, production scales, as well as internal and external fill-finishing for both ASCENIV and BIVIGAM stored at 2-8°C, ADMA noted.

Extended shelf life ASCENIV & BIVIGAM are currently available in the U.S.

"The approval represents an important milestone as it pertains to the culmination of remediation initiatives enacted since ADMA acquired the Boca Raton, FL manufacturing facility in 2017. We believe this FDA approval of shelf-life extension clearly demonstrates ADMA's IG portfolio and production processes are of a high-quality and meet all requirements for stability in the eyes of regulators," said Adam Grossman, President and Chief Executive Officer of ADMA.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADMA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular