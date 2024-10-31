News & Insights

ADMA

Adma Biologics reaches deal with KPMG to serve as auditor

October 31, 2024 — 06:45 pm EDT

In a regulatory filing, the company states: “On October 31, 2024, ADMA Biologics (ADMA) and KPMG LLP executed an agreement pursuant to which KPMG will initiate its engagement and serve as the Company’s new independent registered public accounting firm effective upon the filing of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2024. KPMG’s engagement will include an audit of Company’s consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024, which will be filed as part of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K anticipated to be filed on or before March 3, 2025.”

