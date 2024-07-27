News & Insights

ADMA Biologics Promotes Brad Tade To CFO And Treasurer

July 27, 2024 — 07:50 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews

(RTTNews) - ADMA Biologics, Inc. (ADMA) announced that Brad Tade, former Vice President, Financial Operations of ADMA Biologics, was promoted to Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the Company, effective July 24, 2024 .

Tade, age 51, joined the Company in June 2023 as its Vice President, Financial Operations. Prior to joining the Company, he held roles of increasing responsibility at PCI Pharma Services. From March 2023 to June 2023, Tade held the position of Vice President Finance, Commercial Packaging Technology and from August 2022 to March 2023, held the position of Vice President Finance, Development and Manufacturing.

Tade holds a B.S. in Finance from California State University, Long Beach and a Master's in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University.

Stocks mentioned

