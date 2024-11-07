Adma Biologics options imply 13.3% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Adma Biologics (ADMA) is 1.5x normal with calls leading puts 13:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 13.3%, or $2.63, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 8.8%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ADMA:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.