ADMA Biologics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADMA) CEO Will Probably Find It Hard To See A Huge Raise This Year

The underwhelming share price performance of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) in the past three years would have disappointed many shareholders. What is concerning is that despite positive EPS growth, the share price has not tracked the trend in fundamentals. The AGM coming up on the 27 May 2021 could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. Voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters could also be a way to influence management. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Adam Grossman Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$226m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$2.0m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 15% above last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$600k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$100m to US$400m, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$1.7m. So it looks like ADMA Biologics compensates Adam Grossman in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Adam Grossman directly owns US$1.7m worth of shares in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$600k US$536k 31% Other US$1.4m US$1.2m 69% Total Compensation US$2.0m US$1.7m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 19% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 81% is other remuneration. ADMA Biologics pays out 31% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

ADMA Biologics, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGM:ADMA CEO Compensation May 22nd 2021

ADMA Biologics, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 28% per year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 33% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's great to see that revenue growth is strong, too. These metrics suggest the business is growing strongly. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has ADMA Biologics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -67% over three years, ADMA Biologics, Inc. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Despite the growth in its earnings, the share price decline in the past three years is certainly concerning. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would probably be keen to find out what are the other factors could be weighing down the stock. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

CEO compensation is a crucial aspect to keep your eyes on but investors also need to keep their eyes open for other issues related to business performance. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for ADMA Biologics that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: ADMA Biologics is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.