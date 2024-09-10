ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Have you been paying attention to shares of Adma Biologics (ADMA)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 11.7% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $19.34 in the previous session. Adma Biologics has gained 306.6% since the start of the year compared to the 10.3% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the 0% return for the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has a great record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on August 8, 2024, Adma Biologics reported EPS of $0.13 versus consensus estimate of $0.08 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 23.17%.

For the current fiscal year, Adma Biologics is expected to post earnings of $0.49 per share on $407.69 million in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $0.63 per share on $458.23 million in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 29.59% and 12.4%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Adma Biologics may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company has run ahead of itself.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as these give investors a variety of ways to comb through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. Investors should consider the style scores a valuable tool that can help you to pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Adma Biologics has a Value Score of D. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of B.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 37.5X current fiscal year EPS estimates, which is a premium to the peer industry average of 22.5X. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 361.7X versus its peer group's average of 18.6X. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to consider the stock's Zacks Rank, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Adma Biologics currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to favorable earnings estimate revisions from covering analysts.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Adma Biologics passes the test. Thus, it seems as though Adma Biologics shares could have potential in the weeks and months to come.

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

