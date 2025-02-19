ADMA Biologics Gears Up to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

We expect investors to focus on the sales performance of ADMA Biologics’ ADMA portfolio of marketed products and other pipeline updates when it reports fourth-quarter 2024 results.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues is pegged at $112.2 million. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at 15 cents per share.

Let's see how things might have shaped up for ADMA Biologics in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Factors to Consider Regarding ADMA’s Q4 Earnings

ADMA Biologics markets plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases. The company’s top line currently comprises sales of three FDA-approved products, namely – Bivigam (to treat primary humoral immunodeficiency), Asceniv (to treat primary immunodeficiency disease or PIDD) and Nabi-HB (to treat and provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus).

Revenues are expected to have jumped year over year in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by increased sales of its immunoglobulin products. The company’s commercial specialty biologics product portfolio, especially Asceniv, has been witnessing strong growth and the momentum is likely to have continued in the to-be-reported quarter.

Shares of ADMA Biologics have plunged 24.3% in the past three months against the industry’s 0.8% growth.



ADMA’s supplemental biologics license applications (sBLAs) for both Asceniv and Bivigam were approved by the FDA last year. This extended the approved four-week room temperature (25°C) storage conditions during the first 24 months of shelf life to allow for a four-week room temperature storage at any point during the entire 36-month approved shelf life for Asceniv and Bivigam. The FDA nod for the extension of room temperature storage conditions for Asceniv and Bivigam is expected to have boosted their sales in the to-be-reported quarter as well.

Investors can also expect an update regarding the company’s plans for an sBLA submission seeking label expansion of Asceniv to treat pediatric patients with PIDD in the upcoming earnings release.

Last month, ADMA provided its outlook for 2025 and 2026. ADMA now expects to generate revenues of more than $485 million in 2025 and $600 million in 2026 (previous guidance: more than $465 million in 2025). Net income is projected to exceed $170 million in 2025 and $230 million in 2026 (up from the prior guidance of $165 million for 2025).

ADMA Biologics is also looking to advance the pre-clinical work for its S. pneumonia hyperimmune globulin pipeline program in 2025. S. pneumonia is the main cause of community-acquired pneumonia in the United States.

The activities related to pipeline development are most likely to have escalated ADMA Biologics’ operating expenses in the fourth quarter.

Earnings Whispers for ADMA

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ADMA Biologics this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: ADMA Biologics has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate stand at 15 cents per share.

Zacks Rank: ADMA Biologics currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

