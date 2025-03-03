News & Insights

ADMA BIOLOGICS Earnings Results: $ADMA Reports Quarterly Earnings

March 03, 2025 — 05:50 pm EST

ADMA BIOLOGICS ($ADMA) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported earnings of $0.14 per share, missing estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $117,550,000, beating estimates of $115,056,000 by $2,494,000.

ADMA BIOLOGICS Insider Trading Activity

ADMA BIOLOGICS insiders have traded $ADMA stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ADMA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ADAM S GROSSMAN (President and CEO) sold 48,967 shares for an estimated $1,033,203
  • BRAD L. TADE (CFO and Treasurer) sold 15,000 shares for an estimated $317,250
  • LAWRENCE P. GUIHEEN sold 9,000 shares for an estimated $166,188

ADMA BIOLOGICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of ADMA BIOLOGICS stock to their portfolio, and 189 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

