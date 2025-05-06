ADMA Biologics Earnings Preview

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ADMA Biologics to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14.

The announcement from ADMA Biologics is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 7.45% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at ADMA Biologics's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.13 0.08 0.05 EPS Actual 0.14 0.15 0.13 0.08 Price Change % 7.000000000000001% 15.0% 31.0% 27.0%

Tracking ADMA Biologics's Stock Performance

Shares of ADMA Biologics were trading at $23.71 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 240.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on ADMA Biologics

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ADMA Biologics.

The consensus rating for ADMA Biologics is Outperform, based on 1 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $25.0, there's a potential 5.44% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, TG Therapeutics and Alkermes, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, with an average 1-year price target of $54.15, suggesting a potential 128.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for TG Therapeutics, with an average 1-year price target of $55.0, suggesting a potential 131.97% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Alkermes, with an average 1-year price target of $40.5, suggesting a potential 70.81% upside.

Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, TG Therapeutics and Alkermes, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ADMA Biologics Outperform 59.06% $63.33M 38.52% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Buy 10.14% $130.11M -27.62% TG Therapeutics Buy 146.04% $92.79M 11.26% Alkermes Neutral -12.52% $257.31M 1.51%

Key Takeaway:

ADMA Biologics ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity. Overall, ADMA Biologics is positioned favorably compared to its peers in terms of Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but lags behind in Return on Equity.

Delving into ADMA Biologics's Background

ADMA Biologics Inc is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. The segments of the company are ADMA BioManufacturing which generates maximum revenue and Plasma Collection Centres, and corporate segment. The company sells plasma-derived intermediate fractions to certain customers, which are generated as part of its FDA-approved manufacturing process for IG and IVIG products. It also provides laboratory contracting services to certain customers and anticipates providing contract filling, labeling and packing services. The company derives maximum revenue from United States.

ADMA Biologics: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ADMA Biologics showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 59.06% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 95.19%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 38.52%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ADMA Biologics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 25.45% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: ADMA Biologics's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.24.

To track all earnings releases for ADMA Biologics visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for ADMA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Overweight Overweight Nov 2024 HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy Buy Nov 2024 Raymond James Maintains Strong Buy Strong Buy

