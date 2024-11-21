ADMA Biologics Announces Board Resignations and Appointments

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

An update from ADMA Biologics ( (ADMA) ) is now available.

Bryant E. Fong has resigned from ADMA Biologics’ Board of Directors to focus on his roles at Biomark Capital Fund and Stonepine Capital Management, with no disagreements reported. Young T. Kwon, PhD steps in as Chairman of the Audit Committee, alongside new committee members Steven A. Elms and Alison C. Finger, signaling a strategic reshuffle in the company’s governance.

Find detailed analytics on ADMA stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.