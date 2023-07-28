ADMA Biologics (ADMA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

ADMA Biologics ADMA is expected to report second-quarter 2023 results next month, wherein investors are likely to focus on the sales performance of the company’s immune deficiency disorder drugs.

Let's see how things might have shaped up in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Factors to Consider

ADMA derives revenues on net sales of its immunoglobulin products — Bivigam (to treat primary immunodeficiency disease), Asceniv (to treat primary humoral immunodeficiency) and Nabi-HB (to treat acute exposure to blood containing HBsAg and Hepatitis B) — and license revenues.

The company’s revenue growth in the second quarter is likely to have been driven by the rapid uptake of its therapies targeting immune deficiency.

Higher revenues from immunoglobulin products like Bivigam and Asceniv are expected to have boosted second-quarter revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA’s revenues from net product sales is pegged at $57.35 million.

In the first quarter of 2023, ADMA achieved a milestone by generating a first-time adjusted EBITDA profit, driven by strong revenue growth. The positive trend in profits is expected to have continued in the second quarter.

The company has successfully started manufacturing Asceniv at a higher scale in the last quarter to expand the drug’s production scale. This expansion will help improve the product's margin profile and increase production capacity. On theearnings call the company is expected to provide an update on the realized benefit for the same.

Also, it is expected to shed light on its business development plans and efforts to diversify its pipeline. ADMA is planning to expand the label for Bivigam and Asceniv to include pediatric-aged primary humoral immunodeficiency patients.

Earnings Surprise History

The company’s earnings surprise history has been decent so far. Its bottom line surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met the mark in one, delivering an average surprise of 19.13%.

ADMA Biologics Inc Price and EPS Surprise

ADMA Biologics Inc price-eps-surprise | ADMA Biologics Inc Quote

Shares of the company have risen 0.5% in the year-to-date period against the industry's 11.1% decline.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Earnings Whisper

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for ADMA this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. Unfortunately, that is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: ADMA has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 2 cents per share. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: ADMA currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks worth considering from the overall healthcare space as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( ACAD ) has an Earnings ESP of +38.26% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

ACAD’s shares have rallied 82.3% in the year-to-date period. Its earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average negative surprise of 2.75%. The company will report second-quarter earnings on Aug 2, after market close.

Axsome Therapeutics AXSM has an Earnings ESP of +5.36% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.

AXSM’s shares have rallied 0.3% in the year-to-date period. Its earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark in one, delivering an average surprise of 22.34%. The company will report second-quarter earnings on Aug 7, before market open.

Moderna MRNA has an Earnings ESP of +5.90% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

MRNA’s shares have lost 34% year to date. Its earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed the mark in the other two, delivering an average surprise of 21.97%. The company is scheduled to release second-quarter results on Aug 3, before market open.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

