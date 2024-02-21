Adma Biologics (ADMA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest market close, Adma Biologics (ADMA) reached $5.18, with a +0.58% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.13% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.32%.

Heading into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 2.28% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.99% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Adma Biologics to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 133.33%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $73.5 million, up 47.06% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. At present, Adma Biologics boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Adma Biologics is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.39, which means Adma Biologics is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.