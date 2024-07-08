Adma Biologics (ADMA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The most recent trading session ended with Adma Biologics (ADMA) standing at $11.64, reflecting a +1.57% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.28%.

The infectious disease drug developer's stock has climbed by 9.46% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's loss of 0.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.08%.

The upcoming earnings release of Adma Biologics will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.08, reflecting a 500% increase from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $87.03 million, up 44.75% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Adma Biologics is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Adma Biologics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 32.74. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.03, which means Adma Biologics is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

