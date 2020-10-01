ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Surges: Stock Moves 8.6% Higher

ADMA Biologics, Inc. ADMA was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 9% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. The stock picked up sharply from the near-flat trend of $2.04 to $2.41 in the past one month time frame.

The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revision of no increase and no decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.

ADMA Biologics currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

ADMA Biologics Inc Price





ADMA Biologics Inc price | ADMA Biologics Inc Quote

Investors interested in the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry may consider Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated LGND, which has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.