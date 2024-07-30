Adma Biologics (ADMA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $12.18, marking a -1.46% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.5%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had gained 7.01% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.74% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.1% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Adma Biologics will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.08, showcasing a 500% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $87.03 million, indicating a 44.75% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Adma Biologics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Adma Biologics is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Adma Biologics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 35.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.55, which means Adma Biologics is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 81, this industry ranks in the top 33% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

