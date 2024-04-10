Adma Biologics (ADMA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest market close, Adma Biologics (ADMA) reached $6.04, with a -1.15% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.95%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.84%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 1.77% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 3.76% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.78% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 266.67% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $76.7 million, up 34.77% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at valuation, Adma Biologics is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.6. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.82.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

