Adma Biologics (ADMA) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed the latest trading day at $6.54, indicating a -0.91% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.6%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.11%.

The the stock of infectious disease drug developer has risen by 19.57% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Adma Biologics in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.05, signifying a 266.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $76.7 million, indicating a 34.77% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 11.25% upward. Adma Biologics is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, Adma Biologics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.25. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 24.05 of its industry.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADMA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

