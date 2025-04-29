Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Adma Biologics (ADMA) standing at $24.11, reflecting a -1.63% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.75%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had gained 23.54% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 5.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Adma Biologics to post earnings of $0.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 100%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $119.1 million, indicating a 45.46% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.71 per share and a revenue of $495.8 million, representing changes of +44.9% and +16.26%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Adma Biologics has a Forward P/E ratio of 34.52 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.68.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, positioning it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

