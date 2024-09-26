Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

The latest trading session saw Adma Biologics (ADMA) ending at $19.44, denoting a -0.26% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

The the stock of infectious disease drug developer has risen by 13.05% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 2.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.13, signifying a 1200% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $107.25 million, indicating a 59.41% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Adma Biologics boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Adma Biologics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 39.78. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 21.99 for its industry.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.