Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why

In the latest trading session, Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $3.34, marking a -0.3% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.63% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.59%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.39%.

The the stock of infectious disease drug developer has fallen by 12.76% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.39%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.01, showcasing an 87.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $62.55 million, reflecting a 52.23% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.06 per share and a revenue of $244.07 million, indicating changes of +81.82% and +58.41%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Adma Biologics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

