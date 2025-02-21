Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Moves -1.49%: What You Should Know

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed the most recent trading day at $15.84, moving -1.49% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.71% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.7%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%.

Shares of the infectious disease drug developer witnessed a loss of 3.02% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 5.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.2%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. On that day, Adma Biologics is projected to report earnings of $0.15 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 275%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $112.2 million, up 51.83% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Adma Biologics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Adma Biologics is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.47. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.39.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.