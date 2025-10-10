Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Moves -1.36%: What You Should Know

In the latest close session, Adma Biologics (ADMA) was down 1.36% at $14.54. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.9%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.56%.

The infectious disease drug developer's shares have seen a decrease of 8.5% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 2.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Adma Biologics in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.16, up 6.67% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $130.1 million, indicating a 8.56% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.57 per share and a revenue of $506.7 million, representing changes of +16.33% and +18.82%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Adma Biologics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Adma Biologics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.86. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.91 of its industry.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.