Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Moves -1.31%: What You Should Know

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $13.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.31% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.32%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.64%.

Shares of the infectious disease drug developer witnessed a gain of 24.98% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.08, showcasing a 500% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $87.03 million, indicating a 44.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Currently, Adma Biologics is carrying a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Adma Biologics is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 39.31. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.23.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

