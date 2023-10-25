Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Moves -0.94%: What You Should Know

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $3.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.94% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.43%.

Coming into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 9.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 3.82%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.55%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Adma Biologics to post earnings of -$0.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 87.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $62.55 million, up 52.23% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.06 per share and a revenue of $244.07 million, signifying shifts of +81.82% and +58.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Adma Biologics is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, putting it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

