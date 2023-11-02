Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Adma Biologics (ADMA) reached $3.45, with a -1.99% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.78%.

The the stock of infectious disease drug developer has risen by 4.76% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 4.87% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 8, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.01, marking an 87.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $62.55 million, indicating a 52.23% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.06 per share and a revenue of $244.07 million, signifying shifts of +81.82% and +58.41%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Adma Biologics currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

