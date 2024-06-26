Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Adma Biologics (ADMA) reached $10.84, with a -1.54% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.16% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.49%.

The the stock of infectious disease drug developer has risen by 15.77% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 2.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22%.

The upcoming earnings release of Adma Biologics will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.08, indicating a 500% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $87.03 million, indicating a 44.75% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Adma Biologics. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Adma Biologics boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Adma Biologics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.46. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.61.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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