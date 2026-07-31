Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Adma Biologics (ADMA) was down 2.42% at $8.46. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.7%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.53%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1%.

Shares of the infectious disease drug developer have depreciated by 3.13% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 1.76%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0.49%.

The upcoming earnings release of Adma Biologics will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on August 5, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.16, indicating a 6.67% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $125.77 million, reflecting a 3.11% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.8 per share and a revenue of $534.15 million, indicating changes of +33.33% and +4.7%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.03% lower within the past month. Right now, Adma Biologics possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Adma Biologics is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.79. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 20.65 of its industry.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.