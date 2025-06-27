Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $18.16, marking a -1.3% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

The stock of infectious disease drug developer has fallen by 6.93% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 3.5% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.95%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Adma Biologics is projected to report earnings of $0.14 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.69%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $121.1 million, up 12.98% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $0.61 per share and a revenue of $505.8 million, indicating changes of +24.49% and +18.61%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 8.27% decrease. Adma Biologics is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Adma Biologics is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 30.16. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.05, so one might conclude that Adma Biologics is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.