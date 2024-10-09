Adma Biologics (ADMA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Adma Biologics (ADMA) standing at $20.33, reflecting a -1.91% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.71%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

The the stock of infectious disease drug developer has risen by 19.84% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 3.33% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41%.

The upcoming earnings release of Adma Biologics will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.13, indicating a 1200% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $107.25 million, up 59.41% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. At present, Adma Biologics boasts a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Adma Biologics is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 42.29. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 22.53.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

