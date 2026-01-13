Adma Biologics (ADMA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed the most recent trading day at $17.70, moving -1.28% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.1%.

Shares of the infectious disease drug developer witnessed a loss of 9.12% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Medical sector with its gain of 0.48%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.26%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

ADMA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $0 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.33% and 0%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Adma Biologics. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Adma Biologics presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Adma Biologics is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.87. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.92.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

