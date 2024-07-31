Adma Biologics (ADMA) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest market close, Adma Biologics (ADMA) reached $12.28, with a +0.82% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.64%.

The the stock of infectious disease drug developer has risen by 6.84% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's gain of 0.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.44%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. On that day, Adma Biologics is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 500%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $87.03 million, up 44.75% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Adma Biologics is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at valuation, Adma Biologics is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 34.8. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.56, so one might conclude that Adma Biologics is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADMA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

