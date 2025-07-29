Adma Biologics (ADMA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $18.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.44% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.46%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.38%.

Shares of the infectious disease drug developer have depreciated by 1.15% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 0.76%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.14, showcasing a 7.69% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $121.1 million, up 12.98% from the year-ago period.

ADMA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $505.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.49% and +18.61%, respectively.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Adma Biologics presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Adma Biologics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.51. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.15, so one might conclude that Adma Biologics is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA)

