Adma Biologics (ADMA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed the most recent trading day at $6.74, moving +1.05% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.91%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had gained 5.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 2.73%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.05, up 266.67% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $76.7 million, reflecting a 34.77% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Adma Biologics possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Adma Biologics is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.48. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 23.24 of its industry.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, finds itself in the top 28% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

