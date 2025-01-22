Adma Biologics (ADMA) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

The latest trading session saw Adma Biologics (ADMA) ending at $16.47, denoting a +1.92% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.28%.

Shares of the infectious disease drug developer have depreciated by 7.18% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's gain of 1.64% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Adma Biologics to post earnings of $0.15 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 275%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $112.2 million, indicating a 51.83% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.61% lower. Right now, Adma Biologics possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Adma Biologics currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.95, which means Adma Biologics is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

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