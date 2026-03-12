Adma Biologics (ADMA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Adma Biologics (ADMA) ended the recent trading session at $14.99, demonstrating a -4.34% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.52%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.78%.

Shares of the infectious disease drug developer have depreciated by 3.75% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 3.1%, and the S&P 500's loss of 2.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $639.74 million, which would represent changes of +60% and +25.4%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.35% higher. Adma Biologics is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Adma Biologics's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.41. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.67, which means Adma Biologics is trading at a discount to the group.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.