Adma Biologics (ADMA) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $6.04, marking a -1.95% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.12%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.15%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 0.48% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Medical sector's loss of 6.07% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.09% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.05, marking a 266.67% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $76.7 million, showing a 34.77% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Adma Biologics holds a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Adma Biologics is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.76. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.96.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

