Adma Biologics (ADMA) Price Target Increased by 17.07% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Adma Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an increase of 17.07% from the prior estimate of 5.23 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 5.05 to a high of 7.35 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 67.21% from the latest reported closing price of 3.66 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 349 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adma Biologics. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 8.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADMA is 0.18%, an increase of 0.49%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 184,205K shares. The put/call ratio of ADMA is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 11,900K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Stonepine Capital Management holds 8,793K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,662K shares, representing an increase of 12.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 43.32% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Asset Management holds 8,559K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,032K shares, representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 51.31% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 8,174K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,212K shares, representing a decrease of 0.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADMA by 34.47% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,412K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adma Biologics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ADMA Biologics is an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immunodeficient patients at risk for infection and others at risk for certain infectious diseases. ADMA currently manufactures and markets three United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and the prevention of certain infectious diseases: BIVIGAM® (immune globulin intravenous, human) for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV™ (immune globulin intravenous, human - slra 10% liquid) for the treatment of PI; and NABI-HB® (hepatitis B immune globulin, human) to provide enhanced immunity against the hepatitis B virus. ADMA manufactures its immune globulin products at its FDA-licensed plasma fractionation and purification facility located in Boca Raton, Florida. Through its ADMA BioCenters subsidiary, ADMA also operates as an FDA-approved source plasma collector in the U.S., which provides a portion of its blood plasma for the manufacture of its products. ADMA's mission is to manufacture, market and develop specialty plasma-derived, human immune globulins targeted to niche patient populations for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases and management of immune compromised patient populations who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency, or who may be immune compromised for other medical reasons. ADMA has received U.S. Patents: 9,107,906, 9,714,283, 9,815,886, 9,969,793 and 10,259,865 related to certain aspects of its products and product candidates.

