Adma Biologics (ADMA) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Adma Biologics (ADMA) ended the recent trading session at $18.34, demonstrating a +2.98% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.

Coming into today, shares of the infectious disease drug developer had lost 14.62% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.67%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.85%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Adma Biologics in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.14, showcasing a 7.69% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $121.1 million, indicating a 12.98% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.61 per share and revenue of $505.8 million. These totals would mark changes of +24.49% and +18.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Adma Biologics. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.27% lower within the past month. Adma Biologics currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In the context of valuation, Adma Biologics is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 29.2. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.46 of its industry.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, placing it within the top 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

