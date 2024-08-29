Is ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Adma Biologics (ADMA) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Adma Biologics is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1017 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Adma Biologics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADMA's full-year earnings has moved 40% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ADMA has returned 281.4% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 11.5%. This means that Adma Biologics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is CareDx (CDNA). The stock is up 152% year-to-date.

For CareDx, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 43.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Adma Biologics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 497 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 1.9% this year, meaning that ADMA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, CareDx belongs to the Medical Services industry. This 57-stock industry is currently ranked #168. The industry has moved +7.3% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Adma Biologics and CareDx as they could maintain their solid performance.

