Adma Biologics (ADMA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Adma Biologics (ADMA) closed at $16.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.5%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

The stock of infectious disease drug developer has fallen by 13.23% in the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.18%.

The upcoming earnings release of Adma Biologics will be of great interest to investors.

ADMA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.57 per share and revenue of $0 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +16.33% and 0%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Adma Biologics. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.66% increase. Adma Biologics presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Adma Biologics is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.68. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 20.09.

The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ADMA in the coming trading sessions

ADMA Biologics Inc (ADMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

